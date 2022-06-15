Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.75.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.97 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.97.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

