Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RGTI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,302 shares of company stock valued at $652,548.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGTI opened at 4.32 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of 4.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.