Brokerages Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Target Price at 11.75

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.75.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.14 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 1.97 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

