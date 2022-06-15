Critical Comparison: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heliogen and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heliogen presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 229.50%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Central Puerto 5.91% 5.29% 3.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 51.26 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Central Puerto $600.19 million 0.76 -$7.79 million $0.22 13.77

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Heliogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

