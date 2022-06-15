NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the zero ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.

NYSE:NXDT opened at 14.73 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.64 and a fifty-two week high of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 127,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.75 per share, with a total value of 2,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,347,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,722,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.08 per share, with a total value of 101,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 229,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,835 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,095,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

