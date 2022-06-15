Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

NYSE ODV opened at 6.13 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of 6.02 and a 52-week high of 18.60.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.