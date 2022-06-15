Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at 6.13 on Friday. Osisko Development has a one year low of 6.02 and a one year high of 18.60.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.