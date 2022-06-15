Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

BANR stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

