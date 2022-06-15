Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Banner by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

