Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,415.00

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,157.63 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,136.37 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,280.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,410.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.