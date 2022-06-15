Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $20.82

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $893.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

