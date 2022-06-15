McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.69.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.08 and a 200 day moving average of $283.42. McKesson has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $26,375,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

