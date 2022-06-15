NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.