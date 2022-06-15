Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,157.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,136.37 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.54.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 59,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,265,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

