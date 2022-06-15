NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.87. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

