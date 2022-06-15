Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $328.69

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MCK stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.42. McKesson has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,957. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its position in McKesson by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

