Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,415.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,157.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,136.37 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,280.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,410.54.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

