Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,415.00

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,157.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,136.37 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.