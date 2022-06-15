McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $328.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $306.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.08 and a 200 day moving average of $283.42. McKesson has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,957. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,472,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.