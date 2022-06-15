Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $20.82

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

