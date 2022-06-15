Head-To-Head Comparison: Sera Prognostics (SERA) versus Its Peers

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sera Prognostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 109 655 1554 30 2.64

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,368.25%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,688.35% -39.29% -18.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.29 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 0.47

Sera Prognostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sera Prognostics peers beat Sera Prognostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

