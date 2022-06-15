Ameren (NYSE:AEE) & Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Financial Comparison

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ameren alerts:

75.1% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ameren and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 15.04% 10.33% 2.87% Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02%

Volatility & Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ameren pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameren and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 4 0 2.57 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameren and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $6.39 billion 3.36 $990.00 million $3.90 21.36 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.67 $5.20 million $1.14 6.52

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameren beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.