Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

