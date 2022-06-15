Head to Head Comparison: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.83 $1.05 billion N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 664.03 -$2.35 million ($0.49) -7.33

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 17.30% 7.70% 3.15% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus target price of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

