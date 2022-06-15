Contrasting UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UWM and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 10 1 0 2.00 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

UWM presently has a consensus price target of $5.56, indicating a potential upside of 58.40%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.56%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Guild.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.11 $98.44 million $0.56 6.27 Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.91

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UWM has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39% Guild 21.62% 17.95% 4.59%

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

