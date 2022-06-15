Analyzing Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spark Networks and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94% European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.04 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.48 European Wax Center $178.68 million 8.17 -$3.41 million $0.12 191.67

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark Networks and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Spark Networks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

