Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

CRCT stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 in the last ninety days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

