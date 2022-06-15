Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.
CRCT stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 in the last ninety days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
