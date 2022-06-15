Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

SNY opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

