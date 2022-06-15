Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

SNY opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

