National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,136.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

