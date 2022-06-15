Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.36. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $226.46 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

