Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Qualys has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,454. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.