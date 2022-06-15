Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

