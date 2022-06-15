Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after purchasing an additional 845,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

