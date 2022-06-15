Cowen Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.
VRTX opened at $249.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.
In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
