Cowen Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $249.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.