Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a 200-day moving average of $297.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.