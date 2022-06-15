First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $54.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,136. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

