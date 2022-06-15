Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

