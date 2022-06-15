FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.11. 18,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

