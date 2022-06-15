adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($373.96) to €348.00 ($362.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on adidas from €255.00 ($265.63) to €235.00 ($244.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

