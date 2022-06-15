China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of COE stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.50. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
