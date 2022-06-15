Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Continental Resources stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Natixis purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Continental Resources by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

