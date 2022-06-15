Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 54.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

