Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.59.

AMBP opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

