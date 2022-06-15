Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.79.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

