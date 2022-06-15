Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

