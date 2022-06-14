Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.67 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.70.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

