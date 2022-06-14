Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.