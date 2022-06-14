Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $347,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.32.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

