Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 567 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,722,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,625,000 after acquiring an additional 202,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

