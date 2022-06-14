Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 159,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 158,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

